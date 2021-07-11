© Instagram / Bette Midler





Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming Fall 2022 and VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day





Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming Fall 2022 and VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day and Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming Fall 2022

This Week's Best of Rowing on Instagram 7/10/2021.

Indian Army Pushes Govt On ‘Urgent’ Acquisition Of Russian Ka-226 Helicopters.

LIVE: NRL considers moving all 16 teams to southeast Queensland as early as Round 18.

Ohio State makes short list for top 50 player in 2022 class.

Edge rusher named Ravens' biggest spot up for grabs during 2021 training camp by Bleacher Report.

Benefit held for local Midland resident in need of kidney transplant.

Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers.

SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 10th.

NWS: Beachgoers shouldn't go into the water at Pinellas County beaches this weekend.