© Instagram / joji





Gajraj Rao takes a dig at Hindi cinema as he praises Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: ‘Where are soulless remakes, do some mediocre work too’ and New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Joji’, ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ and more





New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Joji’, ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ and more and Gajraj Rao takes a dig at Hindi cinema as he praises Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: ‘Where are soulless remakes, do some mediocre work too’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Granville, Licking Heights girls glad to get back on soccer pitch.

Facebook's Epic Translation Gaffe on Lionel Messi's Post After Argentina Win Copa America.

World Population Day 2021: Need to work on women’s access to health services, says Divya Santhanam, Population Foundation of India.

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: «I'm Just Here Not To Get Fined» Giannis Antetokounmpo Joked On Saturday.

Letter to the editor: Property rights should be considered human rights.

OnePlus phones used to be my go-to recommendation — not anymore.

Letter to the editor: We can't cure racism if we deny its existence.

Hospital in Stoddard Co., Mo. evacuated due to reported tornado in area.

Thai AirAsia To Temporarily Suspend Operations From Monday.