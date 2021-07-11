© Instagram / christian slater





Christian Slater, 16 years sober: From cinema’s bad boy to still-life painter and Chris Evans Has the Power to Keep Christian Slater Trending for 24 Hours





Chris Evans Has the Power to Keep Christian Slater Trending for 24 Hours and Christian Slater, 16 years sober: From cinema’s bad boy to still-life painter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Walmart, Amazon And Even Dollar General See Health Care As Next Retail Battleground.

The culture of Daniel Snyder’s football organization won’t change unless he does.

$1,000 signing bonuses and pay hikes: How competition to fill jobs is benefiting new hires.

David Murphy: Both Danny Green and his critics would benefit from a little mutual understanding.

Energy & Precious Metals.

These Stocks Have Trounced the S&P 500 in 2021 and Have More Room to Run.

Abandoned seal pups 'Kane and Southgate' rescued by Southend coastguard.

The VSI podcast season two: Homer, film music, consciousness, samurai, and more.

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.4.21.

It's not just about you. Experts say getting a Covid-19 vaccine protects everyone around you.

'Every day is a gift': 102-year-old veteran keeps his quest to visit all 50 states going.

Arrests and Citations.