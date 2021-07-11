© Instagram / paul newman





CHARLES GRODIN, PAUL NEWMAN and Paul Newman inspired Matt Lanter’s supervillain in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’





Paul Newman inspired Matt Lanter’s supervillain in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and CHARLES GRODIN, PAUL NEWMAN

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Live Updates: Haiti's President Is Assassinated.

First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms expected throughout today.

In the News: Council considers ordinance on building exterior maintenance.

Sultan Haitham of Oman travels to Saudi Arabia on first official foreign trip.

Colorado Olympian Annie Kunz is aiming for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

N.S. man embarks on P.E.I. run to raise money for Canadian Mental Health Association.

Ahead of Market: 12 things that will decide stock action on Monday.

Don't Wait for the Market Crash to Buy This Value Stock.

Live Updates: Haiti's President Is Assassinated.