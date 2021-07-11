© Instagram / lorde





Lorde Announces Album Release Date After New 'Power' Video Dropped and Lorde brings tour to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara





Lorde Announces Album Release Date After New 'Power' Video Dropped and Lorde brings tour to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Lorde brings tour to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Lorde Announces Album Release Date After New 'Power' Video Dropped

Here's the route, road closures and fest info for RAGBRAI in Waterloo.

Gaudet and other heroes remembered in Pearl River.

Apple's Wozniak Supports Right To Repair...And Other Small Biz Tech News.

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi set for Barca deal as La Liga approve registration.

UK performs U-turn on mask wearing after Covid curbs are lifted.

Ambulance service warning after busiest week on record as lockdown lifts.

Longoni: Milan remain vigilant on promising Santos striker amid expiring contract.

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord.

Names to know for Alabama baseball in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Srebrenica genocide survivor: ‘It will happen to us again’.

Moonbow Eggfest returns to Corbin.