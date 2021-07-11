© Instagram / ron perlman





Re-Reviewed: Ron Perlman’s first Hellboy hit all the right notes and MegaCon adds Michael Rooker, Ron Perlman to celebrity lineup





MegaCon adds Michael Rooker, Ron Perlman to celebrity lineup and Re-Reviewed: Ron Perlman’s first Hellboy hit all the right notes

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ra’am MK: We’re boycotting Knesset votes and meetings until further notice.

No. 11 QB Gavin Wimsatt on Elite 11, Rutgers and More.

Festival brings together food and fun to celebrate cultural differences.

Neal and Mary Taylor to receive CWU Human Rights Award.

Monoprice headphones and true wireless earphones review: good sound and comfort for the price.

Bridges: Wiley Post and his legacy of aviation excellence.

County cricket day one: Gloucestershire v Hampshire and more – live!

No. 11 QB Gavin Wimsatt on Elite 11, Rutgers and More.

Kentucky couple die on celebratory Idaho fishing trip.

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed gets his Pyrrhic victory.

Oxnard resident Aaron Starr challenges new state law on free speech grounds.