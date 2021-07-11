© Instagram / david letterman





When Cher Called David Letterman an 'A---hole' on National TV and David Letterman's 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan stirs backlash as fans rediscover video





When Cher Called David Letterman an 'A---hole' on National TV and David Letterman's 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan stirs backlash as fans rediscover video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

David Letterman's 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan stirs backlash as fans rediscover video and When Cher Called David Letterman an 'A---hole' on National TV

Virgin Galactic's Branson boards rocket plane for high-altitude space launch.

Work week weather: Showers and storms likely to start and end the week.

I made a baked potato in my air fryer, and I'm never using an oven again.

Are Venmo's New Fees Good News for PayPal Investors?

Police seek community help to ID suspect in aggravated assault.

Virgin Galactic's Branson boards rocket plane for high-altitude space launch.

For Freelancers, Taking Time Off for a Baby Is Risky.

Campbell community briefs for the week of July 16.

More clouds with shower chances for Sunday.

Pet Scene: Summit County's adoptable pets for the week of July 11.