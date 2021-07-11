© Instagram / jay hernandez





'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO) and Hornets Assistant Coach Jay Hernandez to Coach Greensboro Swarm at NBA G League Bubble





'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO) and Hornets Assistant Coach Jay Hernandez to Coach Greensboro Swarm at NBA G League Bubble

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hornets Assistant Coach Jay Hernandez to Coach Greensboro Swarm at NBA G League Bubble and 'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO)

Glassboro hosts Borough of Glass Festival Art Walk and Night Market, unveils new mural.

OUTDORS: DEC opens archery range on Saratoga WMA.

CHILD FOUND: JSO needs help identifying non-verbal child found on the Northside.

Trump on Big Tech: 'They're immune from so many different things, but they're not immune from this lawsuit'.

Corey Panter joins Dundee on loan.

Delta Air Lines Returns to Its Used-Jet Roots.

Calls to police up at Willow Grove as port commissioners debate cost of more cameras.

Michigan GOP bill to add ID component to absentee ballot apps is dead.

Kinzinger slams GOP colleagues for invoking Nazi-era imagery to criticize Covid vaccination efforts.

Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson out of British Open due to COVID-19.