© Instagram / younes bendjima





Scott Disick Comes for Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick Comes for Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima





Flood advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio, including Medina and Summit counties.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sunday morning update on the Rock Creek Fire.

The Latest: Bangladesh hits single-day virus records.

2021 Futures Game: Michael Harris playing center, hitting fifth for NL.

Phillies' Aaron Nola: Out for contact tracing.

Trans person attacked by 'multiple suspects' in potential DC hate crime.

Saturday evening rollover injures one in Schenectady.

Shirtless hiker rescued from blazing heat in Palm Springs: 'Sun's gonna cook you'.

Young woman dies in south Lincolnshire crash.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Team Breaks 28-Year Major Trophy Drought, Beats Brazil 1-0.

Traffic Alert: Overturned truck at bottom of Saluda Grade causing backups.

Public Health Advisory: Avoid water at East Fork State Park.