© Instagram / Melissa Benoist





Melissa Benoist & The Messages She Hopes Girls Get From 'Supergirl' and Melissa Benoist Says How 'Supergirl' Ends 'Does the Character Justice' (Exclusive)





Melissa Benoist & The Messages She Hopes Girls Get From 'Supergirl' and Melissa Benoist Says How 'Supergirl' Ends 'Does the Character Justice' (Exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Melissa Benoist Says How 'Supergirl' Ends 'Does the Character Justice' (Exclusive) and Melissa Benoist & The Messages She Hopes Girls Get From 'Supergirl'

Historical Palisade property offers space, comfort and a beautiful home.

Apartment fire leaves 54 residents without homes and 3 hospitalized in Fresno.

Prince George Joins Prince William and Kate Middleton at Euro Final.

Street protests break out in Cuba.

California men ride teeter-totter for 216 hours straight and break 50-year-old world record.

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together.

COVID live updates: NSW releases new exposure sites including World Square and Broadway shopping centres.

During 'Shark Week,' don't forget funky paddlefish, JMU researcher says.

Analysis: Louisiana to have new approach for voting machines.

Fear Street Part 2 1978: Give the Witch a Hand.

Young Azzurra Wins the Persico 69F Grand Prix 2.1 • Live Sail Die.