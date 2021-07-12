Outlander star Sam Heughan funds Scottish drama scholarship and Outlander star Sam Heughan funds Scottish drama scholarship
By: Madison Clark
2021-07-12 00:15:08
Outlander star Sam Heughan funds Scottish drama scholarship and Outlander star Sam Heughan funds Scottish drama scholarship
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Families searching for answers and a forgotten epidemic rages on: Here are the week’s top headlines.
Novak Djokovic '50-50' on whether to play at Tokyo Olympics.
2 convicted in mask-related assault on teenage Sesame Place worker.
With More Rain On Its Way, Flash Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Mass., NH, Vt., RI, and Conn.
94-year-old Alabama woman tries on wedding dress for the first time.
10 lives were lost in crashes on Virginia highways during July 4 holiday weekend.
Sam Crosby makes her mark on beach volleyball.
Knicks not on Team USA, but on other national teams.
Padres Place Yu Darvish On 10-Day Injured List.
Sixers’ Ben Simmons ridiculed on The ESPYs.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child; lawyer responds.
Report: Jozy Altidore set to return to Toronto FC first team.