© Instagram / one direction





One Direction star Niall Horan gets Covid jab and urges fans ‘go get yours’... and Simon Cowell thinks he can reunite One Direction





Simon Cowell thinks he can reunite One Direction and One Direction star Niall Horan gets Covid jab and urges fans ‘go get yours’...

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Orioles live and die by the long ball in extra innings, lose 7-5 to the White Sox.

A’s All-Stars put on a show in win over Rangers to round out first half.

They’re fed up. These videos show protesters demanding change in Cuba.

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Another simulated game on tap.

KRRS supports ban on mining around KRS.

Letter to the editor: Prohibition on short-term rentals is a bad idea.

Olympics' ban on swim caps for natural Black hair is causing barriers, Ontario business owner says.

Lithuania to propose sanctions on Belarus for flying illegal migrants to EU border.

Pushkar Singh Dhami on kanwar yatra: ‘God would not like anyone to die’.

Victoria Beckhams latest post causes stir on Instagram.

Dreaming as a single family: A reflection on the Pope’s Encyclical.