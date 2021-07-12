© Instagram / cape fear





Alarm after toxin spilled in Cape Fear River basin again and Cape Fear HS principal dies suddenly, Cumberland County Schools says





Cape Fear HS principal dies suddenly, Cumberland County Schools says and Alarm after toxin spilled in Cape Fear River basin again

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Australia news LIVE: NSW COVID-19 cases and exposure sites grow; Sydney records first death.

Mets Blow Five-Run Lead To Pirates; First Half Ends On Sour Note.

Mary J. Blige Released This Emotional Song on 9/11.

It was wild to see 98-year-old actor gives his final performance at N.J. attraction (PHOTOS).

Five things Ohio State football must do in order to contend for national championship.

28-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Northwest Dallas Homicide.

W.Va. drivers have more time to get REAL ID.

A salute to Revolutionary War soldiers in Brownville Sunday.

1 person taken to hospital by Careflight after Germantown crash.

Ultimate frisbee tournament returns to Presque Isle State Park.

Ian Anderson to have shoulder examined during the break.

Torrential rains may lead to localized flooding tonight.