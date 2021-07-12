© Instagram / georgia state





Kresge Foundation $2 Million Grant Supports Start Up of Georgia State's National Institute for Student Success and Georgia Tech Alumnus M. Brian Blake Named Georgia State University President





Kresge Foundation $2 Million Grant Supports Start Up of Georgia State's National Institute for Student Success and Georgia Tech Alumnus M. Brian Blake Named Georgia State University President

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Georgia Tech Alumnus M. Brian Blake Named Georgia State University President and Kresge Foundation $2 Million Grant Supports Start Up of Georgia State's National Institute for Student Success

The art of censorship and pursuit.

'Welcome to the dawn of a new space age,' Richard Branson says after Virgin Galactic flight.

Volvo to reopen Dublin plant as contract negotiations with union reach impasse, company says.

Colorado Native Becomes First American In 10 Year To Win Tour De France.

For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause.

Ashland house built by stay-at-home mom using reclaimed wood for sale at $2 million.

AG Kaul announces he's running for re-election.

Meagher Co. Sheriff's Office issues pre-evacuation warning for Smith River corridor.

Edwin Diaz, Mets’ bullpen falter as Pirates rally for 9th-inning win.

Bucks' Finals home game 'awesome opportunity' for Milwaukee.

School City of Hobart hosting job fair for mix of substitute positions.

All ages gather for Dresden Summerfest.