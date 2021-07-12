© Instagram / aliyah





Nefesh B’Nefesh launches new institute for aliyah and strategy and Why Aliyah from France, Argentina and Chile surged in first half of 2021





Why Aliyah from France, Argentina and Chile surged in first half of 2021 and Nefesh B’Nefesh launches new institute for aliyah and strategy

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Spread joy, Bennett: Declare COVID-19 to be just another disease and free us from fear.

The NBA once brought legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Anchorage. Here's why it's unlikely to happen again.

Thirty killed after lightning storm sweeps across India as buildings collapse and trees sent crashing to...

Sands vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Game 3 NBA Finals Online from Anywhere.

Fat Joe Properly Salutes Lil' Kim On Her Birthday – SOHH.com.

Rory McIlroy wants to learn lessons from poor Open preparation of two years ago.

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites.

Jones’ double-double leads Sun over Liberty 71-54.

Striking Stock: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN).

Group calls for criminal justice reform following Delke sentencing.