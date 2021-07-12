© Instagram / clemency





Clemency is rarely granted in Kansas. Advocates hope Gov. Laura Kelly is changing that. and A recent law graduate is helping underrepresented people seek clemency for free





A recent law graduate is helping underrepresented people seek clemency for free and Clemency is rarely granted in Kansas. Advocates hope Gov. Laura Kelly is changing that.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Warm and Muggy Week Ahead, More Showers & T-Storms.

NASA’s Helicopter and Rover Make New Progress on Mars.

Amity traffic stop leads to drug and gun bust, Allegany County man charged.

Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday.

Following Pregnancy, Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Isn't Letting Body Shamers Get Her Down.

Last of four escapees from the Fulton County Jail captured.

Jamie McIntyre wins Gisborne Young Grower competition.

How does a commercial enterprise enforce a legal right against an ever-expanding body of human resistance, without the conflict escalating well beyond its original causes?

NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child.

NASA’s Helicopter and Rover Make New Progress on Mars.