© Instagram / employee of the month





PennDOT announces employee of the month and John Krehel is Penn State Scranton's Employee of the Month





PennDOT announces employee of the month and John Krehel is Penn State Scranton's Employee of the Month

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

John Krehel is Penn State Scranton's Employee of the Month and PennDOT announces employee of the month

Producer and actors share details on movie shot in Laurinburg.

Paws and Pints at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon support Gracie’s Project.

Twice, BTS And Beyoncé: Excitement On The World Albums Chart.

Sundays On State Seeks To Return Safe Activity To The Loop.

Producer and actors share details on movie shot in Laurinburg.

After the Florida building collapse, condos struggle to fund big repairs.

Sundays On State Seeks To Return Safe Activity To The Loop.

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout.

Authorities: 1 dead, 5 wounded in El Paso desert shooting.

40 active shooter incidents occurred in 2020, FBI report says.