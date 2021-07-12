© Instagram / flamenco





Flamenco dancer to perform and Ninth annual Victoria Flamenco Festival to run virtually in July – Saanich News





Ninth annual Victoria Flamenco Festival to run virtually in July – Saanich News and Flamenco dancer to perform

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

McGregor coach John Kavanagh breaks down Poirier loss and future plans.

The Latest: Riot police disperse crowds outside Wembley.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd ‘spotted on another secret date at private concert in LA’...

Widespread showers and isolated storms will fade after sunset.

Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Heavy storms and humidity headed your way.

Showers and storms possible on Monday.

Afternoon Storms Cause Flooding And Power Outages.

«There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to».

It's coming to Rome: Penalty misery for England and Southgate again as Italy win Euro 2020.

Police: Man drive truck, fires gun into bar after removal.

Searching in Florida collapses and takes weeks.90 dead.