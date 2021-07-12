© Instagram / force of nature





‘Annette’ Review: Adam Driver Is a Deranged Force of Nature in Carax’s Mind-Blowing Musical Fantasia and Conte backs Italy to beat Belgium despite 'force of nature' Lukaku





Euro 2020: Italy defeats England 3-2 in European Championship soccer shootout.

Saka, Rashford and Sancho racially abused on social media after England Euro 2020 defeat.

Is Asia hackers’ next target for a Massive Attack?

Magoffin County crews dealing with aftermath of Saturday's flash floods.

Hold the tequila. The sunrise is all some travelers need.

Watch: Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic complete successful space flight.

2 vehicles get stuck in sinkhole on Upper West Side.

Police say several traffic lights not working on South Main Street due to thunderstorm.

Proud Harry Kane feels England are on track for tournament glory after Euro 2020 penalty heartbreak against Italy.

Entergy: Nearly 2,000 customers without power as storms strike New Orleans on Sunday.