© Instagram / high noon





Center City cancels High Noon on Square this week because of rain and Roy Rogers Introduces New Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit And New High Noon Cold Brew Coffee





Roy Rogers Introduces New Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit And New High Noon Cold Brew Coffee and Center City cancels High Noon on Square this week because of rain

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Oil Market: News and Analysis for July 12.

First Alert Weather 7News: Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures return.

Questions to answer after trouble in the streets and security problems at Wembley.

How to get the Channeling enchantment and what it does in Minecraft.

Flooding, damaging winds and wild surf forecast as fifth cold front in a week blasts Perth and South West.

A good replacement?: Comparing the numbers of Saul and Wijnaldum.

A summery Monday; welcome rain on Wednesday.

Man arrested following standoff in Colleton County.

Living Streets working on clearing the pavements.

Google boss Sundar Pichai warns of threats to internet freedom.