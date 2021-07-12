© Instagram / Demi Lovato





Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them and Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them





Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them and Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them and Demi Lovato thanks 'queen' Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them

A nice evening and pleasant Monday.

Bakersfield nostalgia (and flying saucers) steal spotlight in Hectic Films' newest release.

‘Heart breaking’ – England fans suffer Euro 2020 disappointment but look to the future with optimism after ...

ADB and World Bank commit to increased climate finance.

Young Glaswegian creates award-winning gin business during lockdown.

Jim’s Mowing, Mirvac bosses and other business leaders share their property advice for millennials.

Garfield County commission set to decide on CMC solar facility.

The Yankees broadcast was baffled after the umpire called a ball on a pitch right down the middle.

Nationals enter All-Star break on slide but feel a second-half turnaround is within grasp.

Yellen Sets Out Rough Timeline for Congress on Global Tax Deal.

Body Of Missing Princeton Boater Recovered On Lake Barkley.