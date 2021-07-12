© Instagram / Jane Fonda





Chelsea Handler Is Never Doing Quaaludes With Jane Fonda Again and ‘Besides entertaining, movies can inspire and teach’: Jane Fonda





‘Besides entertaining, movies can inspire and teach’: Jane Fonda and Chelsea Handler Is Never Doing Quaaludes With Jane Fonda Again

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Grass on roadways: It really does pose a threat.

Jose Altuve, Astros get last laugh on trolling Aaron Judge: 'It's a little hot'.

Residents In Wilmington, Delaware Hold Rally To Address Gun Violence.

Hancock Park District holds informational open house for our national bird.

What drivers said at Atlanta.

Injured man rescued from beach jetty at Ventura Harbor.

Carnival returns at Pearl Outlet Mall.

2021 NBA Finals: Suns at Bucks, Game 3.

Lexington Rabbi speaks at national antisemitism rally.

Flood Advisory issued July 11 at 6:50PM CDT until July 12 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO.

Joe Guzzardi: Babe Ruth Shone Brightest at Baseball’s First All-Star Game.