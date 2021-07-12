© Instagram / Gerard Butler





Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ Sequel Sells to STX in Huge $75 Million Deal and Read More Movies An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week June 12





Read More Movies An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week June 12 and Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ Sequel Sells to STX in Huge $75 Million Deal

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2021: Winners, Twitter Reaction and Highlights.

Future Giants Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos on display in MLB's talent showcase.

'Girlfriends': Who Was Originally Cast as Lynn Searcy and Toni Childs?

Future Giants Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos on display in MLB's talent showcase.

MLB Draft 2021: A scouting report on Boston Red Sox pick Marcelo Mayer.

Effects of oil tea on obesity and dyslipidemia.

Moore unlikely to accept invitation to The Open.

More than $1.7B needed to remake state psychiatric hospital in Lakewood, new plan says.

Bob Henke column: The secret to finding the blueberries.

Watergate figure John Dean says he'd 'pay to handle' Trump deposition.

Jackson city leaders suggest reopening detention center to hold criminals.

Mystic Aquarium staff responds to fatal minke whale entanglement off R.I. coast.