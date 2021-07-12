© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Ian Somerhalder says wife Nikki Reed dug him out of 8-figure debt and Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder Remained 'Professional' on TVD Set After Split, Says Claire Holt





Ian Somerhalder says wife Nikki Reed dug him out of 8-figure debt and Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder Remained 'Professional' on TVD Set After Split, Says Claire Holt

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder Remained 'Professional' on TVD Set After Split, Says Claire Holt and Ian Somerhalder says wife Nikki Reed dug him out of 8-figure debt

PHOTOS: Walkway Open Between Disney's Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village Resorts, Walk Around the World Bricks Removed.

Sonoma County couple says new ‘fire signs’ will make rural homes easier to save during wildfires.

Victoria on high alert after infectious Sydney removalist travelled through state.

Canada Orders Rail Restrictions to Reduce Wildfire Risk.

Washington Nationals: Welcome To D.C. Brady House.

Three Girls Arrested After Allegedly Stunning, Trying to Carjack Victim in Navy Yard.

Kauai man, 36, hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to save girl and her mom.

Annual Smokey Bear parade ready to bring back some summer fun in Westerly.

Colonial School District to return to five days a week in-person instruction (with a virtual option). Tomorrow is the deadline for parents and guardians to complete form.

Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing.

LGBTQ Community, Supporters Take to Streets, Call for Passage of Equality Act.

Diamondbacks' Jordan Weems: Demoted to minors.