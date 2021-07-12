Emmy Rossum announces the birth of her first child and Emmy Rossum: Designer scarves are NOT face masks
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-07-12 04:48:35
Emmy Rossum: Designer scarves are NOT face masks and Emmy Rossum announces the birth of her first child
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Retired engineer from the Philippines keeps mind and body sharp with martial arts.
Kevin Porter Jr. sees himself as a point guard for Rockets.
TAPD: Woman wanted for 1st degree murder in deadly road confrontation.
Altuve's 3-run homer in 9th caps Astros' rally past Yankees.
S.Korea reports 1100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul.
Shots fired into a family’s car during apparent road rage incident in PG county.
Here's how much money San Francisco Giants pick Will Bednar can make in 2021 MLB Draft.
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Picks up win in relief.
One person sustains major injuries in Highway 101 crash.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Ship with infected mariners docks in Wellington, 1 new case in MIQ.
Rain plays spoilsport in opening contest as Ireland, South Africa share CWCSL points.