© Instagram / Emmy Rossum





Emmy Rossum announces the birth of her first child and Emmy Rossum: Designer scarves are NOT face masks





Emmy Rossum: Designer scarves are NOT face masks and Emmy Rossum announces the birth of her first child

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Retired engineer from the Philippines keeps mind and body sharp with martial arts.

Kevin Porter Jr. sees himself as a point guard for Rockets.

TAPD: Woman wanted for 1st degree murder in deadly road confrontation.

Altuve's 3-run homer in 9th caps Astros' rally past Yankees.

S.Korea reports 1100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul.

Shots fired into a family’s car during apparent road rage incident in PG county.

Here's how much money San Francisco Giants pick Will Bednar can make in 2021 MLB Draft.

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Picks up win in relief.

One person sustains major injuries in Highway 101 crash.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ship with infected mariners docks in Wellington, 1 new case in MIQ.

Rain plays spoilsport in opening contest as Ireland, South Africa share CWCSL points.