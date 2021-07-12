© Instagram / Stevie Nicks





Stevie Nicks’ 8 Best Duets: From “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” to “Sorcerer” and 40 years of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks team-up ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’





40 years of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks team-up ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and Stevie Nicks’ 8 Best Duets: From «Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around» to «Sorcerer»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Cuban president blames US for rare protests over lack of freedom, economy.

Texans testifying on GOP voting bill faced a 17 hour-wait to be heard by lawmakers in the dead of night.

Covid-19: More cases expected on ship now berthed in Wellington.

‘Wake up’: Hadley’s on-air spray at 2GB colleague.

Cuban president blames US for rare protests over lack of freedom, economy.

Pirates draft Louisville’s Davis at No. 1, Jobe to Tigers at No. 3.

Get Set: Some in Yakima under Level 2 evacuation orders due to Burbank Fire.

Lincoln group raising money for back-to-school supplies.

Media fails to see the poor ethics of Hunter Biden's art career: Devine.

Section of Interurban Trail in Snohomish County closed due to light rail project.

Rare ‘Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo game sells for $870,000 at auction.