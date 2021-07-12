© Instagram / JK Rowling





JK Rowling reveals the cover of her new children's book and JK Rowling's The Christmas Pig cover revealed





JK Rowling reveals the cover of her new children's book and JK Rowling's The Christmas Pig cover revealed

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

JK Rowling's The Christmas Pig cover revealed and JK Rowling reveals the cover of her new children's book

Gold rises slightly as U.S. inflation and Fed chair testimony in focus.

Foxconn and TSMC sign contracts to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan.

Live: More airport and port workers will now need to be vaccinated for Covid-19, PM says.

Maryville's Thares included on mural for educational work.

North Texans Among Hundreds to Voice Their Opinions on GOP Voting Bill.

NU's Schwellenbach doesn't hear name called on first night of MLB Draft.

Two Buckeyes take advantage of new NIL rules with signing engagement.

North Texans Among Hundreds to Voice Their Opinions on GOP Voting Bill.

Italian soccer fans flood Boston’s North End to celebrate Euro Cup win.