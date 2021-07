© Instagram / Roger Waters





Roger Waters to Write Very Progressive Memoirs and Roger Waters Shares New Version of 'The Gunner's Dream' on MLK Day





Roger Waters to Write Very Progressive Memoirs and Roger Waters Shares New Version of 'The Gunner's Dream' on MLK Day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Roger Waters Shares New Version of 'The Gunner's Dream' on MLK Day and Roger Waters to Write Very Progressive Memoirs

Ex-Newton Township man sentenced for gun and drug charges.

Holmdel: Mayor Buontempo and Township Committee Leaving Monmouth County Library System?

Biden backs Trump rejection of China's South China Sea claim.

Poxel Announces New Strategic Direction with Increasing Focus on Rare Metabolic Diseases Following Recent Achievements.

Rajinikanth says he will 'consult' Mandram functionaries on 'political' entry.

Taika Waititi on `Thor: Love and Thunder`: Craziest thing I`ve ever done.

What Ravi Shankar Prasad Said On His Successor's IT Rules Message.

Jayson Tatum On Team USA's Shocking Loss To Nigeria: «We're Just Trying To Figure It Out.».

Man takes pet dog battling leukemia on his final trek to mountain in Wales. Heartbreaking story.

Fire service deals with significant increase in calls on Eleventh Night.

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow release.