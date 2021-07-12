© Instagram / zoey deutch





Zoey Deutch Reveals the Status of a Set It Up Sequel With Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch, Cynthia Erivo, Jurnee Smollett, and More of the Week’s Best Dressed Stars





Zoey Deutch, Cynthia Erivo, Jurnee Smollett, and More of the Week’s Best Dressed Stars and Zoey Deutch Reveals the Status of a Set It Up Sequel With Glen Powell

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pub's meals for the community.

England 'disgusted' after Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho racially abused following Euro 2020 defeat.

Palm oil ticks higher on strong partial exports; MPOB data in focus.

Romania expects natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2022.

Pub's meals for the community.

Pub's meals for the community.

Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation.

Romania expects natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2022.

Two SC justices declared conflict of interest in Kanjur's land case.

Two SC justices declared conflict of interest in Kanjur's land case.

Bangladesh hits single-day virus records.