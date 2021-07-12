5 little-known facts about Daisy Ridley in Star Wars and Daisy Ridley Feels ‘Totally Satisfied’ with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Resists ‘Star Wars’ Return
© Instagram / Daisy Ridley

5 little-known facts about Daisy Ridley in Star Wars and Daisy Ridley Feels ‘Totally Satisfied’ with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Resists ‘Star Wars’ Return


By: Hannah Harris
2021-07-12 09:53:41

Daisy Ridley Feels ‘Totally Satisfied’ with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Resists ‘Star Wars’ Return and 5 little-known facts about Daisy Ridley in Star Wars

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.

Green Meets Daughter He Never Knew.

Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1.

49 Killed in Niger Armed Attack.

George Medicines appoints Dr Charmaine Gittleson as Non-Executive Director.

Inmates 'on the roof' at Parklea Correctional Centre.

FitzWimarc School: Parents asked to help school 'get on top of' surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.

One for the books: 78-year-old woman constantly reading.

People after MIQ rooms offered booking slots.

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.

  TOP