© Instagram / Daisy Ridley





5 little-known facts about Daisy Ridley in Star Wars and Daisy Ridley Feels ‘Totally Satisfied’ with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Resists ‘Star Wars’ Return





Daisy Ridley Feels ‘Totally Satisfied’ with ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Ending, Resists ‘Star Wars’ Return and 5 little-known facts about Daisy Ridley in Star Wars

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.

Green Meets Daughter He Never Knew.

Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1.

49 Killed in Niger Armed Attack.

George Medicines appoints Dr Charmaine Gittleson as Non-Executive Director.

Inmates 'on the roof' at Parklea Correctional Centre.

FitzWimarc School: Parents asked to help school 'get on top of' surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.

One for the books: 78-year-old woman constantly reading.

People after MIQ rooms offered booking slots.

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling and is committed to Philippine defense.