‘Walker’: CW Series Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2 and ‘Walker’: Odette Annable Previews the ‘Action-Packed’ Showdown Between Geri &amp; Cord
© Instagram / Annable

‘Walker’: CW Series Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2 and ‘Walker’: Odette Annable Previews the ‘Action-Packed’ Showdown Between Geri &amp; Cord


By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-07-12 09:58:56

‘Walker’: CW Series Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2 and ‘Walker’: Odette Annable Previews the ‘Action-Packed’ Showdown Between Geri & Cord

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

‘Walker’: Odette Annable Previews the ‘Action-Packed’ Showdown Between Geri & Cord and ‘Walker’: CW Series Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2

TCL Cheers Copa América 2021 Final and Reinforces its Commitment to the Latin American Market.

Casinos Join Hotels on Asset-Light Strategy: What Took Them so Long?

  TOP