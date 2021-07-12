© Instagram / adam scott





US Open up for grabs as Adam Scott survives for the weekend and Adam Scott goes shoes off, socks off, saves par Bill Haas-style at Honda Classic





Adam Scott goes shoes off, socks off, saves par Bill Haas-style at Honda Classic and US Open up for grabs as Adam Scott survives for the weekend

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Benton Township Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash.

Yeoh: Fix the discrepancies and allow more sectors to reopen.

The Hipwood void: Spotlight on Joe, who comes in?

Report: Khanya Leshabela joins Luton Town on trial ahead of loan from.

Shaquell Moore grasps his chance as USMNT kicks-off Gold Cup campaign.

Biden order seen as minimal threat to bank M&A.

Furyk recovers from rough start to win US Senior Open by 3.

Google to Welcome Back Some Employees to Their Offices Monday.

Olympian Will Claye: I Want to Do Something That's Never Been Done.

'I have a lot of people to prove wrong': Double amputee climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro.

French delivery company Colis Privé postpones IPO due to tough market conditions.

Tencent to Give Up Exclusive Music Rights, Reuters Says.