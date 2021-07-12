© Instagram / yung gravy





Jeffree Star: Yung Gravy calls mogul 'racist' after he used his song and Yung Gravy talks about the message he wants his listeners to take away from his music





Jeffree Star: Yung Gravy calls mogul 'racist' after he used his song and Yung Gravy talks about the message he wants his listeners to take away from his music

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Yung Gravy talks about the message he wants his listeners to take away from his music and Jeffree Star: Yung Gravy calls mogul 'racist' after he used his song

PROOF POINTS: Rural American students shift away from math and science during high school, study finds.

911 Board achieves sterling MULES review.

2 people shot outside Little Woodrow’s Bar and Grill in Tomball, deputies say.

7-Eleven stores in Australia tap digital signage.

Free mediation for wedding couples and vendors affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Fintechs poach bankers upset with return-to-office policies.

Kim Kardashian Made Sure Kris Jenner Got Paid Exactly Same As Her On Idris & Sabrina Elba’s ‘Coupledom’.

Ministerial steps to ensure three key Mayo sports projects proceed.

UPDATE 1-Under U.S. pressure, EU puts on hold plan for digital levy.

Editorial: Readers' thoughts on violent crime, and hope for the future.

TV: DK, Lolley on WPXI-TV's 'The Final Word' with Alby Oxenreiter.