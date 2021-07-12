© Instagram / alicia vikander





Netflix’s Beckett Trailer Starring John David Washington & Alicia Vikander and Alicia Vikander to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’





Netflix’s Beckett Trailer Starring John David Washington & Alicia Vikander and Alicia Vikander to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Alicia Vikander to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’ and Netflix’s Beckett Trailer Starring John David Washington & Alicia Vikander

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: On and off showers this morning, possible storms for some later.

After the flooding and darkness, now come the mosquitoes, ticks and earwigs.

Christian Fellowship celebrates expansion and relocation with first Sunday services.

Good Question: Are the Rhinos and Rochester in talks for a new stadium lease?

Stock market today: Shares mixed investors eye COVID cases and data.

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and really feeling my age.

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Resistance Bands are Irresistible.

Flooding, fog, and thunderstorms prompts Weather Alert Day.

Storm Team 11: Seasonable summer day with developing scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Questions over policing and W.Cup bid after violent Wembley scenes.

Five things you need to know today, and the most ridiculous thing I own.