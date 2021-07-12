© Instagram / rick james





Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James teaser and ‘Super Freak’ Limited Series Based On Life Of Rick James In Works At UCP From Writer Randy McKinnon





‘Super Freak’ Limited Series Based On Life Of Rick James In Works At UCP From Writer Randy McKinnon and Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James teaser

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What to see this week: Works by LGBTQ ceramicists and a visual time capsule of quarantine life.

Renters are losing out to Airbnb, and Utah won't let cities help them, Robert Gehrke says.

Beyond gummies: Meet the chef bringing cannabis dinner parties and events to metro Phoenix.

Scrap Tires and Boozy Bingo: The Ohio Budget's Most Obscure Items.

Rep. Katko Requests Update from U.S. Treasury on Long Overdue Effort to Place Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill.

Lesson: Why do we drive on asphalt?

The World's First NFT Resort by LABS Group Begins Auction on July 15.

Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam.

Chris Froome switches out Shimano disc brake callipers on Tour de France mountain stage.

Man fractures jaw in fight outside Stoke-on-Trent pub.

Old methods failing, California cities take new steps to eradicate homeless camps.

Should the U.S. Offer Tax Credits to Promote Renewable Energy?