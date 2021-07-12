Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal in TRANSFORMERS 7 and Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman &amp; Jackie Earle Haley Unite in Action Comedy The Retirement Plan
© Instagram / ron perlman

Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal in TRANSFORMERS 7 and Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman &amp; Jackie Earle Haley Unite in Action Comedy The Retirement Plan


By: Hannah Harris
2021-07-12 17:22:46

Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal in TRANSFORMERS 7 and Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman & Jackie Earle Haley Unite in Action Comedy The Retirement Plan

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman & Jackie Earle Haley Unite in Action Comedy The Retirement Plan and Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal in TRANSFORMERS 7

Black Widow movie ending explained: Avengers tie-in and sequel possibilities.

Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards died; knew power and prison.

Bootleg Fire Scorches Oregon as Heat Wave Continues in the West.

President Fry to Serve as the CAA Representative on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.

Joe’s Weather Blog: Summer fights to hold on (MON-7/12).

«it's a small world» at Magic Kingdom Closing for Refurbishment on July 27.

President Fry to Serve as the CAA Representative on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.

Bootleg Fire Scorches Oregon as Heat Wave Continues in the West.

House to debate trade agency funding.

Smoke season is coming to Washington. Here’s how to prepare.

  TOP