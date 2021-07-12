© Instagram / josh hartnett





Cannes: Saban Lands Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo Action-Thriller ‘Ida Red’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive) and Josh Hartnett improvised Wrath of Man character





Josh Hartnett improvised Wrath of Man character and Cannes: Saban Lands Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo Action-Thriller ‘Ida Red’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vox Reintroduces Vox Conversations Podcast With New Hosts Sean Illing and Jamil Smith.

Residents Call Out Public Agencies for Inaction on Handling Irvine Asphalt Factory Emissions.

MLB Goes All In On NFTs With Lou Gehrig, Now LA Dodgers Art. Why Is This Still A Thing?

HIG Realty Partners originates loan secured on Class A medical office building.

South China Sea crisis: Beijing accuses US of 'provocative actions' amid rising tensions.

Pope to attend November U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, health permitting.

Spears' Case Goes Back To Court — Here's What Could Be Next For Her Conservatorship.

Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping in East Boston to Appear in Court.

How Korean chefs are using plant-based recipes to replace dog meat soup.

Renters struggle to find housing for young professionals in Springfield, Mo.