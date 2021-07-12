Toby Keith Wonders If the United States’ Better Days Are Behind It in ‘Happy Birthday America’ and Toby Keith Wonders If the United States’ Better Days Are Behind It in ‘Happy Birthday America’

© Instagram / toby keith





Toby Keith Wonders If the United States' Better Days Are Behind It in 'Happy Birthday America'





Second Half of Monday looks Drier, Turning Warmer and Muggy Midweek.

Last News:

The chip crunch marches on, but one sector could be in store for relief.

Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge in Ohio.

Massachusetts Vax Bus rolls on; tests hint at delta's spread.

Former NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas.

Man Gets Life for Killing Wife After Lying About Wreck.

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini to release NFTs for cancer charity.

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for record $1.56M.

High school softball rule that prohibited hair beads, required approval for religious head coverings removed from books.

Bill to protect incarcerated women passed in 14 states as reform for female inmates gains national momentum.

Foundation named for retired Secret Service K-9 raising funds for other former working dogs [Video].

Red Cross Calls for Donations as Blood Shortage Continues.