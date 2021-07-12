© Instagram / nicky jam





Nicky Jam is opening a Latin bakery at Bayside Marketplace. Give us all the carbs and Nicky Jam loses 22.6 kilos: His before and after photos shock the music world





Nicky Jam loses 22.6 kilos: His before and after photos shock the music world and Nicky Jam is opening a Latin bakery at Bayside Marketplace. Give us all the carbs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Should schools and employers mandate COVID vaccination? Americans are split.

United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Melinda Hill as Director of Community Impact.

'Belligerent' Calgary mayoral candidate and prominent anti-masker pleads guilty to criminal charges.

Sam McCallum joins QPR on loan.

'Belligerent' Calgary mayoral candidate and prominent anti-masker pleads guilty to criminal charges.

League of NH Craftsmen fair to be held in person this year.

Photos: Former SF Giants player, coach sells Fremont mansion for $5 million.

Colombia says no 'hypothesis' in Haiti plot, U.S. officials meet Haiti leaders.

Lightning strikes kill 76 people in India; some victims were taking selfies.

Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations.