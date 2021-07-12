© Instagram / avenged sevenfold





Avenged Sevenfold: New Album Expected Before Summer 2022 and Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, BMTH and more for Resurrection Fest 2022





Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, BMTH and more for Resurrection Fest 2022 and Avenged Sevenfold: New Album Expected Before Summer 2022

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

City proposes funding libraries, parks and other quality of life services below pre-pandemic levels.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd attend same concert amid dating rumors.

2 Underground Vault Explosions Reported In Valley Glen.

Another day of searching goes on for missing Pleasanton man who never returned from run.

Auto-theft suspect on the run.

‘A hundred emotions in a jar’: generation Z England fans on Euro 2020.

Homicide victim identified in Kinloch shooting on Saturday.

Update on the Burbank Fire still burning in Yakima.

Fares are returning this week on Augusta Transit buses.

Respawn Has 'One or Two' People Working on Fixing Titanfall Hacks.

GTA Online player tries to sell their car on Facebook Marketplace for real money.

Global tax deal a top priority to work on with U.S. -EU's Gentiloni.