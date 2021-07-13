© Instagram / skinwalker





Brandon Fugal talks UFOs, Skinwalker Ranch at North Utah County chamber event and Skinwalker Ranch: possibly the spookiest place on Earth





Skinwalker Ranch: possibly the spookiest place on Earth and Brandon Fugal talks UFOs, Skinwalker Ranch at North Utah County chamber event

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

San Antonio State Hospital to Host Express Hiring Event.

$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen, From Chicago, Quincy and Springfield.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Caitlyn Jenner feud on Twitter.

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Utpal Koppikar to its Board of Directors.

Envista Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Stephen A. Smith on Shohei Ohtani: 'Don't think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter'.

A Boat Was Spotted Yesterday on the C&O Canal in Georgetown.

Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to stop blocking people on Twitter, ending lawsuit over First Amendment.

Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP voting bill in special session.

Haiti’s president assassinated: US remains ‘deeply engaged’ as country works to recover.

A concrete solution to fish passage barriers.