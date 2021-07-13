© Instagram / sommelier





Sommelier Roundtable: Favorite Summer Value Sippers and Sommelier tips on buying red wines (video)





Sommelier tips on buying red wines (video) and Sommelier Roundtable: Favorite Summer Value Sippers

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Eagles to be returned to the top of Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Allentown.

Esther Perel’s New Card Game Of Stories, ‘Where Should We Begin?’, Inspires Play At Home And At The Office.

Miami Weather: Non-Tropical System Dumps Plenty Of Rain & More On The Way.

Covid-19: Confirmation of 15 Covid-19 cases on Viking Bay, docked in Wellington.

Jennifer Lopez needed to be happy alone.

Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, more to play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Mayor announces smaller, more transparent shelters for State Street rapid bus stations.

Family 'grateful' for MPD officers who raced wounded 3-year-old to hospital after shooting.

Diverging Diamond Interchange Proposed For Creek Turnpike, Memorial Drive Intersection.

Breaking down Detroit Tigers' picks in Rounds 6-10 of 2021 MLB draft.

Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case.