© Instagram / father figures





Edmonton weather: Sunshine for you to share with dads and father figures of every sort and Celebrating good fighting game dads and strong father figures from Johnny Cage to yes, even Heihachi





Celebrating good fighting game dads and strong father figures from Johnny Cage to yes, even Heihachi and Edmonton weather: Sunshine for you to share with dads and father figures of every sort

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

IRS audits of rich taxpayers fell and potential losses ballooned, report shows.

River Fire in Madera, Mariposa counties explodes to 8,000 acres, residents ordered to evacuate immediately.

Court documents: Inmate allegedly admits to Mollie Tibbetts’ murder after Bahena Rivera conviction.

Couple who went to school in Lehigh Valley helping others create their own real estate business.

SLO airport's runway closed through Wednesday for rehabilitation work.

Pfizer pushes for booster; health experts don’t expect a decision soon.

North Texas Leaders Preparing Health Guidelines For Return To Classrooms.

Manatee deaths in 2021 exceed previous years, including Florida’s all-time annual record.

Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game.

DMV leader’s lawyer disputes ownership of building targeted in prostitution raid.

New traffic signals up by Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton but concerns about traffic remain.