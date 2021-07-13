© Instagram / modigliani





Attempted $14.7 M. Sale of Fake Works by Goya, Modigliani, and El Greco Comes to Light in Spain and Status of $4.8m Modigliani painting challenged as legal battle over artist's catalogues raisonnés ramps up





Attempted $14.7 M. Sale of Fake Works by Goya, Modigliani, and El Greco Comes to Light in Spain and Status of $4.8m Modigliani painting challenged as legal battle over artist's catalogues raisonnés ramps up

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Status of $4.8m Modigliani painting challenged as legal battle over artist's catalogues raisonnés ramps up and Attempted $14.7 M. Sale of Fake Works by Goya, Modigliani, and El Greco Comes to Light in Spain

Victory Sports helping police and community connect.

English soccer fans' racism post Euro 2020 final is vile — and expected.

Inflammatory aging clock predicts immunological decline, frailty and age-associated diseases.

The Latest IRS Notices and Regulations for COVID and Economy.

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21.

Lewis Hamilton's Commission publishes findings and makes recommendations to increase motorsport diversity.

Three Blue Devils Drafted on Day Two of MLB Draft.

With eyes on US Senate, Mandela Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later.

Marvin Scott’s family says they won’t give up on justice: ‘My son was killed by these individuals’.

Student Loans Are Due Starting October 1 — Here Are Answers To 10 Popular Questions.

Why these downtown developers want to start a nonprofit art gallery in the Short North.