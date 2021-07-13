© Instagram / J Balvin





J Balvin is a dad and J Balvin is a dad





J Balvin is a dad and J Balvin is a dad

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

SD Zoo Wildlife Alliance Breeds and Releases Endangered Frogs in San Jacinto Mountains.

Grand Forks Growth Fund gives loan to drone startup, and could become part-owner.

Rounds 2-10 of MLB Draft include UVA, VT and Liberty products.

Tires Sourcing and Procurement Report by Top Spending Regions, Market Price and Trends.

Car shortage continues, features higher prices and empty lots.

Fire destroys former Glacier Motel in Cut Bank.

Battle Creek police say 2 teens broke in and set fire to former school.

A former Penn State pitcher and a State College Spike were both selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft.

4-H club teaches campers life and safety skills in Oktibbeha COunty.

Logan County Sheriff's Office searches for mother and toddler.