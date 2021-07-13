© Instagram / Marilyn Monroe





Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Size Myth: Why Fashion Must Size Up and Marilyn Monroe statue returns to Palm Springs, to cheers and jeers





Marilyn Monroe statue returns to Palm Springs, to cheers and jeers and Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Size Myth: Why Fashion Must Size Up

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Girl, 4, killed in hit-and-run; family offers $50,000 reward.

The Recorder.

‘The White House is finally paying attention’: Cuba’s protests force Biden’s hand.

One positive and one negative from your club's Round 17 performance.

Australia breaking news: COVID cases to climb in Sydney; Bondi apartments in hard lockdown; Melbourne cases grow to three.

Health experts keeping an eye on new ‘Lambda’ COVID-19 variant.

Why 3D Systems Stock Fell Nearly 10% on Monday.

Friend: Mark Redwine ‘loved Dylan very much’.

Westminster police chief on leave amid ‘workplace environment’ concerns.