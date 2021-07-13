© Instagram / Gerard Butler





Gerard Butler Goes Surfing During Beach Day with Morgan Brown – New Photos! and Gerard Butler plants a kiss on his girlfriend Morgan Brown while shopping in Los Angeles





Gerard Butler plants a kiss on his girlfriend Morgan Brown while shopping in Los Angeles and Gerard Butler Goes Surfing During Beach Day with Morgan Brown – New Photos!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

MLB All-Star Game 2021: National and American League Rosters, Betting Odds.

Former Social Security chief Andrew Saul says he is the only «duly confirmed» leader and is strategizing to recoup his job after his Friday firing.

Upcoming crackdown reveals understaffing issues, high number of expired license plates, and controversy.

CURS>R Release Date, Cast, And Plot.

Douglas County health officials troubled by delta variant spreading in Kansas.

Woman accused of hitting child, 6, on Strip faces hate crime charge.

Gaffney man accused of breaking into home, beating woman to death.

Florida county mayor asks residents to wear masks regardless of vaccination.

New Texas Law Eliminates Chokeholds By Police, Requires Officers To Intervene Amid Excessive Force.

Howard County Schools System Health Deficit Fund To Be Eliminated This Year, Two Years Ahead of Schedule.