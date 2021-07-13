© Instagram / Zooey Deschanel





Zooey Deschanel Backs Clean-Label Shopping App ‘Merryfield’ and Zooey Deschanel joins Boston startup Merryfield as co-founder, chief creative officer





Zooey Deschanel joins Boston startup Merryfield as co-founder, chief creative officer and Zooey Deschanel Backs Clean-Label Shopping App ‘Merryfield’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Low and middle income tax offset worth $1080 beginning to be paid.

Lansing residents to decide on ranked-choice voting.

Low and middle income tax offset worth $1080 beginning to be paid.

U.S. men fall to Australia for second straight loss.

What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas prepares for Our Modern Manor Showhouse event.

Winston-Salem police look for missing man.

Melinda Gates traveling with presidential-grade security in New York: report.

Gavin Newsom will not be listed as a Democrat in upcoming California recall vote.

Animal behaviorist questions accuracy of cadaver dogs in Redwine trial.

Capp Street shooting wounds man in car.

Corpse flower draws large crowd in Wisconsin.