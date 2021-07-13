© Instagram / Rashida Jones





Hampton University alumna Rashida Jones, President of MSNBC, to deliver commencement address and Actress Rashida Jones congratulates TV exec Rashida Jones on MSNBC promotion





Actress Rashida Jones congratulates TV exec Rashida Jones on MSNBC promotion and Hampton University alumna Rashida Jones, President of MSNBC, to deliver commencement address

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington.

Law enforcement and community partner together in fight against gun violence.

The New 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Has Lockers Front and Rear.

Third shooting on west side in less than an hour leaves man dead.

Reward offered for man who allegedly pulled gun on officer.

Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington.

Drivers still frustrated with potholes on Route 5 in West Springfield.

SA to relax COVID–19 border restrictions with Queensland, but ban on ACT travel remains.

Damian Lillard Goes Off, Bradley Beal Warms Up But USA Loses to Australia.

There's a new way to pay for traffic citations in Albuquerque.

Day Around the Bay: Oakland to Install Physical Deterrents for Sideshows.

SA to relax COVID–19 border restrictions with Queensland, but ban on ACT travel remains.