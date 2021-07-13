© Instagram / Sam Elliott





Flashback: Sam Elliott Dances to George Strait in 'Road House' and We're Swooning and Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air





Flashback: Sam Elliott Dances to George Strait in 'Road House' and We're Swooning and Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air and Flashback: Sam Elliott Dances to George Strait in 'Road House' and We're Swooning

Democrats Hone Price Tag for Climate and Antipoverty Package.

Bethel Park's Coverdale 100th anniversary celebration and Miner's Memorial Park grand reopening set for Saturday.

Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases and 56 deaths.

Sydney man gets four covid vaccinations of AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Tokyo police arrests 4 Olympics workers for cocaine usage.

Eye on KELOLAND: The Greatest Show on H2O.

Central Illinois schools still undecided on mask guidance for the fall.

Holly Springs hate crime: Man smeared feces on Black Lives Matter sign on Wellspring Drive, police say.

Heavy police presence on Griswold Street in Peoria.

Team USA Drops Second Straight Exhibition in Loss to Australia.

McDonald’s owners offer tuition, child care to lure burger flippers.